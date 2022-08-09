Solly’s Corner in Fordsburg gutted by fire

Faizel Patel

Solly’s Corner, Fordsburg’s legendary and notorious fast-food takeaway, has gone up in flames.

It is understood the blaze broke out on Tuesday evening and caused extensive damage to the eatery.

Private security group Vision Tactical’s medical response units were on the scene in Fordsburg following the structural fire on Lilian Ngoyi Street.

“Initial reports from members on the ground is that the fire started at the popular Solly Corners take away. Medical teams, law enforcement fire and rescue were at the scene for further investigations.”

Vision Tactical Tactical Medical Response Units on scene in Fordsburg following a structural fire on Lilian Ngoyi Street.



Initial reports from members on the ground is that the fire started at the popular Solly's Corner take away.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Services Robert Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“At around 7pm, we responded to a fire incident at one of the well-known restaurants, Solly’s corner in Fordsburg where a number of patients were treated for smoke inhalation and also there were no injuries that were reported during this fire incident. At this stage, the cause of the fire incident is still a subject of investigations.”

Many loyal supporters took to social media to express their sadness about the destruction of Solly’s Corner.

The famous Solly's Corner- Bree Street and Central Road Fordsburg, JHB, has gone up in flames.

Muhammed Mia shared his sentiments on Facebook.

“The legendary Solly’s Corner fish and chips store in Fordsburg burnt down this afternoon. May Allah make it easy for them and allow them to recover and reopen speedily. This store has been in that location for as long as I can remember.”

Established in 1957 by Khadija Akhalwaya, Solly’s Corner is a fourth-generation family business on a busy corner in Bree Street, Fordsburg.

The business started opposite the Oriental Plaza and then moved to the current premises at 30 Bree Street.

Solly’s corner was a popular Fordsburg meeting place in the 60s and 70s, especially after the movies.

This family-run fish and chip shop is a heritage site in its own right for its inner-city, immigrant historically Indian and Pakistani, today Arab, Somali and Ethiopian neighbourhoods.

It’s also the best place in Joburg for masala-seasoned “slap” chips, polony, frikkadel and other weird and wonderful South African fast food.

