Cele claims Krugersdorp gang rape suspects have been identified

Kgomotso Phooko

Minister of Police Bheki Cele said that police have identified some suspects that were involved in the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp.

During a discussion on eNCA’s Power to Truth with JJ Tabane on Tuesday night, Cele said the victims had identified the suspects.

“Today I was told that there was a form of identification by the victims that were there. Most of the victims come from Alexander, Naledi and Soweto,” said Cele.

Victims of a gang rape at a Krugersdorp mine dump have identified suspects. This was confirmed by Police Minister, Bheki Cele. #DStv403 #SouthAfricanMorning pic.twitter.com/FDnRxsvIkh — eNCA (@eNCA) August 10, 2022

The eight women were gang raped by the suspects while they were shooting a music video.

84 suspects arrested

Eighty-four suspects have since been arrested. They appeared on Wednesday at the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court.

Twenty-one of the 84 suspects are minors and their cases have been transferred to the children’s court.

They are facing charges of illegal mining, contravention of Section 49 of the Immigration Act, unlawful use of explosives and firearms and possible attempted murder.

Cele said a total of 350 illegal miners have been arrested in the West Rand, during a police operation targeting zama zamas in the area.

The rape of the eight women led to violent protests erupting in Kagiso and the neighbouring township in Mohlakeng. Residents blocked roads and burnt shacks as they called for the removal of zama zamas, who they say are responsible for the high level of crime in their area.

On Monday, Cele deployed a specialised unit in an effort to clamp down on illegal miners in the West Rand.

