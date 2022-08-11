Eskom cuts power supply in Eastern Cape village after technician threatened with gun

Kgomotso Phooko

Eskom has withdrawn its services in Sibangweni Village in the Eastern Cape with immediate effect after a technician was threatened with a gun by community members on Saturday.

The power utility in a statement on Saturday said it has decided to cut off power supply to the village in Nyandeni Local Municipality.

“The decision is taken to protect the safety of Eskom employees, its failing infrastructure, and to minimise the subsequent revenue losses that came as a result of energy losses from the area,” Eskom said.

It said it is unable to operate and repair necessary audits in the village because their employees are threatened and intimidated.

The technician was followed and threatened at gunpoint by community members who demanded that he reconnect the power supply that he had disconnected due to tampering on the meter.

The utility said it was thankful the employee had escaped unharmed. It reported the incident to the police.

Eskom said the threats to Eskom employees and prevalent energy losses in the village is viewed as a business risk.

It said it will engage with the municipality to find a long-term solution to the acts of intimidation directed to their employees.

“As part of normal operations, Eskom has a right and responsibility to remove illegally connected electricity users from the Eskom networks and evident tempering in affected areas.”

It also urged the community to work with Eskom in electricity-related matters.

