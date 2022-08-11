Gauteng Health Department abandons hospital project after spending R700 million

Devina Haripersad

The AngloGold Ashanti Hospital project has officially been abandoned. This, after about R700 million was spent on refurbishing and briefly staffing it.

This is according to a statement released by Democratic Alliance member of provincial legislature, Jack Bloom.

Bloom said that Acting Gauteng Health MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, had confirmed to him in a written reply to his questions in the Gauteng legislature, that the department does not intend to use the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital in the West Rand.

According to Nkomo-Ralehoko: “The department has since terminated the lease and has no intention to continue with the project. There is no planned work for the financial year and in future.”

Bloom fumed at the waste of money.

“This is a shattering admission of a massive waste of money that should have been spent on improving existing hospitals that desperately need more staff and equipment,” he said.

The hospital was donated by the AngloGold Ashanti mining company to help treat Covid-19 patients.

Earlier, R500 million was spent to refurbish it, even though the lease was never finalised, nor was the building transferred to the department.

Reports confirmed that only 147 Covid patients were treated at the hospital since Premier David Makhura partially opened it in May last year.

It was supposed to have 181 ICU beds, but none of these were completed and only 56 ordinary beds were available for patients.

“Originally they were going to spend R50 million on it for Covid patients, but the Gauteng Command Council mysteriously took a decision to upgrade the project to ICU beds. This was a stupid decision for a hospital far from major population centres,” Bloom said.

“It is no surprise that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is investigating possible corruption in the refurbishment contracts for the hospital.

“It’s another big fail that justifies the DA’s motion of no confidence against Premier David Makhura who is unable to curb corruption and wasteful spending.”