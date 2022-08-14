Prince Simakade: Zulu royal family faction pronounces King Zwelithini’s eldest is King

Citizen Reporter

A small group of members from the Zulu royal family have pronounced that the eldest son of late King Goodwill Zwelithini, Prince Simakade, is officially the new King.

The pronouncement came after Prince Simakade performed the ceremony of entering the kraal at the Enyokeni palace, a week before his brother King Misuzulu was expected to do so.



According to SABC News, entering the kraal is one of the key rituals following the death of an AmaZulu monarch and precedes the recognition of a successor.

A prince from the AmaZulu royal family says the eldest son of late King Goodwill Zwelithini, Prince Simakade, has been officially pronounced as monarch by some members of the royal family. This after he performed the entering the kraal ceremony at the Enyokeni palace. #sabcnews— SAfm news (@SAfmnews) August 14, 2022

Speaking to Eyewitness News (EWN) ahead of the ceremony, the faction said that they are the only ones who can identify a Zulu king and stated that King Misuzulu was not their choice.



As such, this faction of the Zulu royal family added that they did not recognise the duties that King Misuzulu had performed on their behalf thus far.



“He is Prince Misuzulu, even if we were to agree as the family – we are the ones who to say yes he is (king), and then we salute him with Bayede – if it is something or someone else no! He is still the prince,” Prince Mandlakapheli Zulu told EWN.

“He was speaking at Isandlwana on the 22nd of January, what qualifies him to do that? Because you have to enter the kraal, the family has to salute you with Bayede.”

The Prime Minister of the Zulu Nation has condemned the acts of Prince Simakade,becouse King Misuzulu is already on the throne pic.twitter.com/Ndf9dLiLR2— Mbuso P Siera (@mbuso_siera) August 13, 2022

King Misuzulu ascended to the throne after being nominated through his mother’s will and was later recognised by the president as the rightful heir.

The publication further reports that those supporting Prince Simakade said as far as they’re concerned, he’s now the King and have since written to President Cyril Ramaphosa in a bid to get him to officially recognise their choice of King.

[IN PAPERS] Those in support of Prince Simakade, as their own candidate for King want President @CyrilRamaphosa to recognise him as the rightful King, this regardless of the president’s recognition of #KingMisuzulu as the rightful heir. pic.twitter.com/mZ5i1R3qiv— Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) August 14, 2022

Some members of the Zulu nation have taken objection to these events, citing the fact that the proper traditional rites were not performed for Prince Simakade.

Prince Simakade entering the kraal before inkosi u Misuzulu ka Zwelithini is total disrespect to a Zulu nation.

Zulu uthuleleni?? Isithunzi sika Zulu odakani olunje? pic.twitter.com/fJfv1xOLEv— ???????? Shareen (@Nwabisa_1) August 14, 2022

Prince Simakade Zulu knows that odds are stacked against him. Misuzulu is light years ahead in terms of support from Zulu ppl. SANs will witness a spectacle on the 20th of August at kwaKhangelamankengane palace. To give an idea, all major accommodations near nongoma are sold out.— Masha kaMakulumane (@Mashukumbeya_P) August 14, 2022

Prince Simakade and his band of supporters are breathtakingly audacious though, isibindi sokubangisa umuntu ozalwa yindlovukazi yasebukhosini wena uzalwa entombini.— Responsible Father of Three!!! ???????? (@AndileMlondo) August 14, 2022

This is how tribes split. A few generations later you find Amazulu ka Simakade and Amazulu ka Misizulu. https://t.co/i3C3STJUY6— Bohani Hlungwane-Xidumu (@Bohani21) August 14, 2022

But prince Simakade isn't supposed to be our king because his mother wasn't paid lobolo by the nation.— Dumisani Mbatha (@Mbatha_Dumi) August 14, 2022

But prince Simakade isn't supposed to be our king because his mother wasn't paid lobolo by the nation.— Dumisani Mbatha (@Mbatha_Dumi) August 14, 2022

READ NEXT: ‘Let court processes unfold,’ say Presidency and King Misuzulu