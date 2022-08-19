Is SA providing military and technical cooperation to Russia?

Faizel Patel

Is South Africa providing military and military-technical cooperation to Russia as it continues to wage its war in Ukraine?

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the prospects of military and military-technical cooperation in talks with South African Defence and Veterans’ Affairs Minister Thandi Modise on the sidelines of X Moscow Conference on International Security earlier this week.

“We appreciate your decision to attend ARMY 2022 International Military and Technical Forum and to participate in X Moscow Conference on International Security. I would like to suggest that we synchronise our watches today in terms of military and military-technical cooperation, and identify prospective areas of cooperation,” the Head of the Russian Military Department said.

Modise meanwhile thanked Shoigu for the invitation to ARMY 2022 IMTF and X Moscow Conference on International Security and stressed that South Africa and Russia will continue their bilateral cooperation.

Speaking to The Citizen, Pikkie Greeff of the South African National Defence Union (Sandu) said South Africa already has agreements in place with Russia for training of South African soldiers in certain aspects (mostly specialised fields, for an example – pilot training) which is currently ongoing.

“Technical cooperation relates to support from Russia on technical issues with equipment, parts, etc. None of this is really needed as we have the capabilities in this country but not the funds to appoint and execute the training and work. So, Russia gets paid to aid.”

“The irony is that Russian fighting/battle doctrine differs from South African ones (especially combat flying), aircraft differ vastly. The Defence budget is way under the levels enabling us to do our own training in some fields (including maintenance of fighter aircraft and helicopters),” Greeff said.

Greeff said the training cooperation has been ongoing prior to the Ukraine invasion and has nothing to do with support of the Russian invasion.

“At best morally questionable to continue but withdrawal will indicate a negation of the alleged neutral stance I suppose.”

The Citizen did email the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and defence department spokesperson, Cornelius Monama, for clarification on the prospects of military and military-technical cooperation mentioned by Modise, but there was no response at the time of publishing.

South Africa has been heavily criticised for repeatedly calling for Russia and Ukraine to maintain the momentum of peace talks and resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiations, which has placed government under fire for its neutral stance after failing to condemn the war.

The Citizen also reported that top experts in defence and political science have cautioned that South Africa could pay dearly for its miscalculation to side with Russia, which is economically and strategically irrelevant to the country, as it might face retaliatory isolation from its genuine trading partners in the West.

X Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS-2022) opened at Avangard Centre for Military and Patriotic Education of Youth in Patriot Park.

More than 700 delegates from more than 70 countries from all regions of the world are taking part in the forum.

The defence ministers of 35 countries have confirmed their participation, both in person and via videoconference, as well as eight chiefs of staff and deputy defence ministers.

In addition, representatives of six international organisations are taking part in the conference.

