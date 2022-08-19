Zulu queen Sibongile granted permission to appeal court order on King Zwelithini’s estate

Kgomotso Phooko

The eldest wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu and her two daughters, Ntandoyenkosi and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, have been granted a leave to appeal the judgment that dismissed their contestation over the late king’s will.

The Supreme Court of Appeal granted her the leave to appeal the judgment by Deputy Judge President Justice Mjabuliseni Isaac Madondo dismissing her application to have 50% of the late Zulu king’s estate set aside for her.

Dlamini-Zulu is seeking to have Zwelithini’s marriages to his five other wives be declared invalid and for the remaining royal assets to be split among the five other wives.

In his ruling, Madondo said the queen had failed to clearly outline that she wanted to invalidate the other marriages of the late king.

In her litigation, Dlamini-Zulu is also arguing that as she was the first wife married to the king in a legal union, she is automatically entitled to half of his estate.

The queen and her daughters also lodged another application, alleging that Zwelithini’s will is fake.

Zulu Monarchy saga

Judge Madondo also ruled that the ongoing legal battles will not halt King Misuzulu’s ascension to the throne.

Misuzulu was appointed as the Zulu king by his late mother, regent queen Mantfombi Dlamini, in a will.

As the succession battle continues to divide the royal family, Misuzulu’s preparation ahead of the sacred ritual of entering the kraal is underway.

This ceremony is performed in line with Zulu custom in order for the king to fulfil the necessary rituals in celebration of his installation as king of the Zulu nation.

On Thursday night, as part of the process, King Masuzulu hunted and killed a lion. He will wear the lion’s skin when he enters the kraal on Saturday.

