SANDF: Ramaphosa’s ‘R2.6 million’ DRC flight reports are misleading

Faizel Patel

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says a weekend report stating that government forked out R2.6 million for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fly to the Democratic Republic of Congo is misleading.

The SANDF says the presidential aircraft, Inkwazi and other executive aircraft are currently out of commission. The South African Air Force is responsible for Ramaphosa‘s official flights.

The president needed to attend the 42nd Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit held in the DRC.

“Kinshasa offers limited regular commercial flights. The absence of such flights would have delayed the president’s immediate return from the summit.

“Under these circumstances, the South African Air Force sourced quotes from potential service providers to transport the president and members of his delegation to Kinshasa in the DRC.”

“The national carrier, South African Airways, was one of several bidders from whom the Air Force sourced quotes. SAA filed the lowest quote at under R1.6 million – R1 million less than the R2.6 million “estimate” the Sunday Times tried to pass off as fact,” the SANDF said.

It added that two quotes for significantly smaller aircraft came close to R1.9 million each.

“In arriving at its estimate, the Sunday Times regrettably relied on hearsay from alleged sources in the aviation industry,” said the SANDF in a statement.

The SANDF says the Sunday Times was also wrong on the number of passengers on the flights to and from Kinshasa.

“The flight to Kinshasa carried 14 passengers, and the return flight was 55. These numbers do not include SAAF crew members.”

The SADC summit took place on 17 and 18 August at Palais du Peuple (Parliament Building) in Kinshasa, DRC.

It was held under the theme ‘Promoting industrialisation through agro-processing, mineral beneficiation, and regional value chains for inclusive and resilient economic growth.

