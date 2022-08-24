National shutdown: Cosatu members call for Ramaphosa to fall

Faizel Patel

Members of trade union federation Cosatu say they are angry at government for the challenging economic climate in the country and are calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fall.

Hundreds of members gathered at Burgers Park in Tshwane on Wednesday for a mass march.

National shutdown

Cosatu and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) are protesting in various cities across all nine provinces in the country.

One Cosatu member says he is angry at government.

“We are here to demonstrate to the government that we are angry about everything, the fuel hikes and everything that they are doing to us,” he said.

“As Cosatu affiliated workers we are angry about it, we are not happy. The economy is collapsing under Cyril Ramaphosa and we are reiterating our call that Cyril Ramaphosa must actually fall, that’s why we are here.”

#NationalShutdown This Cosatu member says they are angry with government, calling for “Ramaphosa to fall” @FaizelPatel143 pic.twitter.com/lrKasmXUiL— The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) August 24, 2022

The Cosatu members in Gauteng will be marching to the Union Buildings where they will hand over a memorandum.

Although the march had a quiet start in the morning, hundreds of members turned out later in the day.

March to Union Buildings

Cosatu officials also asked Saftu members in Tshwane to join them in their march to the Union Buildings. They want the two bodies to put their differences aside and fight with one voice.

#NationalShutdown Cosatu members marching through Burgers Park in Tshwane. Despite a quiet morning, hundreds of members turned out for the march. @FaizelPatel143 pic.twitter.com/3H1VhBvHUE— The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) August 24, 2022

ANC shortcomings

Earlier, Cosatu chairperson Amos Monyela told The Citizen the African National Congress (ANC) has shortcomings when it comes to addressing the difficult economic climate in the country.

“There are areas where the ANC has not done what it was supposed to have done. For example, the ANC is implementing neo-liberal austerity measures which affect the working class the and poor.”

Meanwhile, government has called on protestors to act responsibly and march peacefully.