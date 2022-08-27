Seven killed in a taxi and car collision

Citizen Reporter

Seven people have died after a minibus taxi and car collided in Saulsville, Atteridgeville, in the City of Tshwane.

Tshwane Emergency Services Department were dispatched to the accident scene on WF Nkomo Street near Schurveberg Road on Saturday morning.

Picture – Tshwane Emergency services.

“Emergency Services arrived on scene to find a light motor vehicle that collided head-on with a minibus taxi, with multiple patients still trapped in the minibus taxi.

“Upon assessment of the scene and patients, paramedics declared three men dead on the scene,” said spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

The three men were travelling inside the minibus taxi, and firefighters had to use the “Jaws of Life” to extricate their bodies from the minibus.

A woman was extricated from the light motor vehicle (a black Mercedes Benz sedan) and was transported to Kalafong Hospital, in a critical condition, while a man travelling in the same vehicle suffered minor to moderate injuries.

A light motor vehicle collided head-on with a minibus taxi. Picture – Tshwane Emergency Services.

“Four out of the six patients who were transported to Kalofong Hospital in critical condition were later declared dead, bringing the total number of the deceased to seven,” said Mabaso.

The remaining eight people who survived are receiving treatment at Kalafong, Steve Biko and Pretoria West hospitals.

