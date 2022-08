While it seemed the wheels of justice are finally turning for murdered whistleblower Babita Deokaran, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says full criminal and disciplinary investigations are needed to identify the “big dogs” behind the Tembisa Hospital tenders scandal. Two top officials suspended The Gauteng health department has confirmed chief financial officer Lerato Madyo and the head of Tembisa hospital, Ashley Mthunzi, were placed on precautionary suspension last Friday. “After due internal processes of the Gauteng department of health, the two officials are now being placed on suspension to ensure their presence in the office does not impede the...

While it seemed the wheels of justice are finally turning for murdered whistleblower Babita Deokaran, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says full criminal and disciplinary investigations are needed to identify the “big dogs” behind the Tembisa Hospital tenders scandal.

Two top officials suspended

The Gauteng health department has confirmed chief financial officer Lerato Madyo and the head of Tembisa hospital, Ashley Mthunzi, were placed on precautionary suspension last Friday.

“After due internal processes of the Gauteng department of health, the two officials are now being placed on suspension to ensure their presence in the office does not impede the investigation of the serious allegations about the improper procurement and payment of service providers at Tembisa Hospital,” the premier’s office said.

However, Outa’s Wayne Duvenage said, “We need investigations to uncover the suppliers and everybody involved, not just the two”.

Tembisa Hospital suspensions came amid SIU investigations

The suspensions came as the Special Investigating Unit started probing suspicious payments totalling R850 million made by the hospital to various entities, many identified as shell companies, but there was still more work ahead.

“We still have to get to the bottom of it, not just the people who pulled the trigger but the people who were behind it. We want them held accountable.

“Then we want the suppliers, all of those individuals, all those shelf companies.”

Legal expert advocate Modidima Mannya agreed with Duvenage and said the suspension was a precautionary measure to ensure they did not interfere with the investigation.

“While it may seem like a big win, “generally in law, a suspension is a precautionary matter”.

“Usually you suspend a person if you are conducting an investigation [into matters which concern them] and you have reason to believe that they may interfere,” he said.

reitumetsem@citizen.co.za



NOW READ: Babita Deokaran murder: Gauteng Health CFO goes on defense after suspension