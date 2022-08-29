Comrades Marathon much-needed boost for KZN – Premier

Faizel Patel

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says the 95th Comrades Marathon was a much-needed boost to the province’s economy.

Dube-Ncube congratulated thousands of athletes at the finish line on Sunday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

More than 15 000 runners took part in the 89km downhill race from Pietermaritzburg to Durban after a two-year hiatus.

Dube-Ncube said the mood at the stadium ignited hope for a better future.

She said the province is still limping following April’s deadly floods and last year’s July unrest.

“We remain confident that our tourism industry will be stimulated with job opportunities created for many of our people. The event brings millions into the local economy and ensures the stimulation of different sectors of the economy.

“In particular, we thank stakeholders in the industry and the people of KwaZulu-Natal for looking after runners who are accompanied by families and their friends,” Dube-Ncube said.

Dube-Ncube said KZN’s engagement with Proudly South Africa is that local government is where tourism happens.

“We are emphasising the point that local government is best placed to create a memorable experience for tourists. Our message is that we are committed in harnessing the potential of tourism to transform the lives of rural communities. In this regard, we are supporting women-owned establishments.”

Dube-Ncube, Public Works MEC Ntuthuko Mahlaba and Ethekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda have also promised to resolve the plight of the flood victims.

“So far we’ve built more than 1 900 temporary housing units in the whole of the province and the acquiring of this building is giving us the rapid response in terms of moving with speed with getting people to come out of the halls.”

Tete Dijana won the Comrades Marathon men’s race, beating defending champion Edward Mothibi, while Russian athlete Alexandra Morozova was also rewarded for a well-timed effort, winning the women’s race.

