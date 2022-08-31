Ramaphosa did answer questions about Phala Phala – Presidency insists

Faizel Patel

Despite angry badgering from MPs on the Phala Phala farm saga, the Presidency has insisted that President Cyril Ramaphosa did, in fact, answer the question about the robbery.

The president appeared before the National Assembly on Tuesday, to reply to oral questions on a wide range of issues.

The much-delayed National Assembly question and answer session with Ramaphosa degenerated into a verbal battle in an afternoon of high drama, with the Parliamentary Security Services being called in to escort some “unparliamentary” MPs out of the house.

ALSO READ: Fury as Ramaphosa stays mum on Phala Phala farm saga

The Presidency says it has noted the claims that Ramaphosa did not answer the question for oral reply on the robbery that occurred at his Limpopo farm in January 2020.

“On a proper reading of the question, President Ramaphosa did, in fact, answer the question.”

“The question that was posed asked “whether he considered it prudent to take the nation into his confidence on the serious allegations surrounding his Phala Phala farm, by accounting to the people of South Africa and speaking on the specified issue in the National Assembly.”

WATCH LIVE: President @CyrilRamaphosa replies to Questions in the National Assembly #RamaphosaQandA https://t.co/Xx9wxngRbA— Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) August 30, 2022

The Presidency said Ramaphosa responded that he stands ready to take the nation into his confidence and that he would do so through the due legal and Parliamentary processes.

“He indicated that he has responded, and will continue to respond, to all the questions that have been put to him by the relevant authorities. He also indicated that he would cooperate with, and be fully accountable to the Section 89 process that Parliament has initiated.”

“It is clear from the president’s reply that he considers it prudent to account on this matter through the due processes,” the Presidency said.

The Presidency says Ramaphosa’s responses is consistent with what he has said from the outset that there is no basis for the claims of criminal conduct that have been made against him, and that he will provide any information that the relevant authorities require.

ALSO READ: DA denied request to put urgent questions to Ramaphosa