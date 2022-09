While the decision by Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi to extend the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) for a further six months could spark a xenophobic sentiment from Operation Dudula, the radical anti-foreign national lobby group could find its position weakened, analysts said yesterday. In a move that has been welcomed by the tourism and hospitality industry sector, Motsoaledi extended the ZEP deadline from December this year, to 30 June next year – giving a reprieve to millions of Zimbabweans living and working in SA. The Helen Suzman Foundation, which has been against government’s plan to end the SA stay...

While the decision by Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi to extend the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) for a further six months could spark a xenophobic sentiment from Operation Dudula, the radical anti-foreign national lobby group could find its position weakened, analysts said yesterday.

In a move that has been welcomed by the tourism and hospitality industry sector, Motsoaledi extended the ZEP deadline from December this year, to 30 June next year – giving a reprieve to millions of Zimbabweans living and working in SA.

The Helen Suzman Foundation, which has been against government’s plan to end the SA stay of the ZEP-holders, has argued in courts that the permit regime “created a legitimate expectation” among Zimbabweans.

Dr Nkosikhulule Nyembezi, a policy expert, and Sandile Swana, independent political analyst, said Motsoaledi’s latest move could leave Operation Dudula with little excuses to unleash any further effective anti-foreign national campaign.

“The extension will help defuse opportunistic attacks on foreign nationals by individuals and groups intent on breaking the law and violating human rights of vulnerable foreign nationals,” said Nyembezi.

“The decision deserves support from politicians, business and civil society organisations, to ensure successful finalisation of processes, while retaining skilled individuals to contribute to SA’s economy.

“That support should extend to the period of the 2024 election campaigns, to ensure that no politicians can use foreign nationals as scapegoats by sowing divisions and fear in communities.” Motsoaledi’s decision was “rational – demonstrating government’s responsiveness to the myriad of administrative and personal challenges relating to the application process,” Nyembezi said.

“It should ensure a fair assessment of each application. It will also assist the Zimbabwean government in implementing meaningful measures to stabilise the political and economic factors behind migration to South Africa.”

Swana said Operation Dudula “may well react negatively – except to say if there is a permanent extension of those permits, until the Zimbabwean crisis is resolved, the grounds for saying Zimbabweans are illegal immigrants are eroded”.

“The Helen Suzman Foundation has put a strong watertight case before the courts and it would be good for people in Operation Dudula to put forward their case in a sober and intellectual manner – in saying what it is that they are objecting to.”

Swana blamed the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) for having “failed the people of Zimbabwe”.

“These permits have been running for about 13 years and the problem in Zimbabwe goes back to the Thabo Mbeki presidency.

“In that era, you had former Zambian president Levy Patrick Mwanawasa warning the SADC region, including Mbeki, that Zimbabwe was a sinking Titanic – signalling there should have been an intervention by the body to rectify a situation.

“Mbeki and the SADC failed to intervene and remedy the situation in Zimbabwe – leaving us with the situation we face today,” said Swana.

Rosemary Anderson, national chair of the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa), said the organisation empathised “with the serious impact the cancellation of the permits may have had on some businesses.

“For tourism and hospitality to deliver on its economic promise, we require an approach where all government departments, business and labour, join forces to remove the unnecessary red tape – providing a tourism-friendly environment and elevate our destination status to the level it should be.”

