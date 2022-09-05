One person arrested for fire at Legal Practice Council in Pretoria

Faizel Patel

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) has confirmed to The Citizen that one person has been arrested for the fire at the ProcForum Building behind the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The blaze broke out early on Monday morning, at the building belonging to the Legal Practice Council (LPC).

Speaking to The Citizen, LPC spokesperson Kabelo Letebele said one person has been handcuffed for the incident.

“We can confirm one person has been arrested.”

Letebele said the fire has no bearing on the murder trial of slain Bafana Bafana soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

“There is no link between the fire and the Senzo Meyiwa case, and no documents have been detroyed. The fire started in a consulting room.”

Earlier, Tshwane Emergency Service said suspected arson may be the cause of the fire at LPC building where the murder trial of slain Bafana Bafana soccer star is taking place.

Tshwane Emergency Service spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the fire has been extinguished.

He says while the cause of the fire is being investigated, a case of arson has been suspected.

“We are not sure how the fire started. But there are on scene reports from security officers that they suspect an act of arson, hence the two people who were treated for bruises. It is alleged that they had a fight with security officers.”

“Security officers accused them of being arsonists,” added Mabaso.

Mabaso said eight people were assessed for injuries related to the blaze.

“Firefighters found the fire on three floors, two offices on each floor. When they arrived there were people who were still trapped on the fourth floor but they have been safely evacuated.”

“Two were treated for bruises, two for smoke inhalation. Another four was later assessed for smoke inhalation and released on the scene,” Mabasao said.

Earlier, the presiding officer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, told SABC News that the prolonged trial must go ahead today despite the fire next door.

“A fire is always a concern but the progression of the case is always a concern, if it is not possible to proceed here, we will have to look for another venue,” Maumela said.

