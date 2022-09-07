One pupil dead, others injured after being hit by school bus

Citizen Reporter

One pupil has died and seven others are injured after being hit by a school bus on Wednesday morning while on their way to Dinokaneng Secondary School in Vanderbijlpark.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said three of the pupils were rushed to the hospital and four others were treated for minor injuries.

Pupils hit by bus in Sebokeng

The school bus hit the pupils while they were waiting outside the hostel pickup point in Sebokeng.

MEDIA STATEMENT | @EducationGP1 regrets to inform that 8 learners from Dinokaneng Secondary School in Vanderbijlpark were involved in a scholar transport accident on Wednesday, 7 September 2022, in which 1 learner died, 3 learners were hospitalised & 4 learners sustained injuries pic.twitter.com/1cz9GlwKgM — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) September 7, 2022

“Information at our disposal confirms that the learners were rushed to a local medical facility. One learner succumbed to injuries while receiving medical attention, and three learners were hospitalised due to the severity of their injuries. Four learners were identified to have sustained minor injuries,” said GDE spokesperson, Steve Mabona.

Police investigation

The department said police are investigating the incident.

The GDE has also sent a team to the school to provide psychological support.

“We wish to convey our sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and the school community at large. We wish the learners affected by this incident a speedy recovery,” said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

