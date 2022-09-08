Lunga Mzangwe
8 Sep 2022
South Africa

Zuma targets arms trial

Lunga Mzangwe

Ulrich Roux, founder and managing director of Ulrich Roux and Associates, said the move by Zuma was just a way to frustrate Billy Downer

Zuma lodges private prosecution proceedings against Downer, News24 journalist
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: File
Legal experts say the private prosecution bid instigated by former president Jacob Zuma against Advocate Billy Downer for allegedly leaking his confidential medical records to News24 journalist Karyn Maughan is likely to have no bearing on the arms deal case. Ulrich Roux, founder and managing director of Ulrich Roux and Associates, said the move by Zuma was just a way to frustrate the process and to frustrate Downer from prosecuting the matter. Roux said he did not believe Zuma had any chances of succeeding in his private prosecution bid against Downer. ALSO READ: Sanef: Zuma private prosecution on journo an...

