5-day outage: These Rand West City areas will be without water this weekend

Residents face water outages from 11 to 15 January due to maintenance. Here are the affected areas...

Residents of Rand West City municipality will experience water outages due to essential maintenance work being conducted.

Water supply interruptions will begin on Saturday, 11 January, until Wednesday, 15 January 2025.

The municipality plans to replace two faulty valves and install a new motor and a pump.

Here are the areas affected:

Greenhills

Extensions 3 and 5

Homelake

Randfontein

Helikonpark

Culemborgpark

Eikepark

Randgate

Randpoort

Afri Village

OR Tambo

Jabulani

Robinpark

West Porges

Village Square Mall

Tambotie Mall

Robinson Hospital

Lenmed Hospital

Bhongweni

Tiger Milling

Continental

Albany

Water tankers to be provided

“We have formally communicated with Rand Water to request the suspension of the main water supply to the [Greenhills] reservoir, effective from 8 January 2025 at noon.

“This measure is intended to reduce the current water level, which is at 90% capacity, thereby facilitating necessary repairs on time,” the municipality added.

Furthermore, it is set to provide water tankers to the affected areas during maintenance.

Residents are urged to boil water collected from the tankers before using it and store enough water for at least five days.

“This precaution is necessary until the water levels at the Greenhills Reservoir stabilise after the repairs are completed. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” it said.

Vandalism and theft lead to outages

In addition to the planned maintenance, vandalism and theft at the Westergloor reservoir have caused water disruptions in surrounding areas.

Areas affected:

Mohlakeng

Toekomsrus

Westergloor

The municipality said a valve that controls the water supply from Rand Water to the reservoir was stolen on Wednesday.

“Our teams are currently assessing the situation to implement repairs as quickly as possible. We fully understand the significance of having a reliable water supply and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused,” it concluded.

