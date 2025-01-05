Joburg water crisis: Over 90 areas could see daily water throttling

According to Joburg Water, the following areas will experience daily water supply throttling through planned rotations, and as operationally required.

Jonurg Water has announced that water reduction will come into effect in certain areas of Johannesburg. Picture: iStock

Johannesburg Water has announced temporary water restrictions, including throttling of supply, affecting multiple reservoirs and towers across the city.

The restrictions were implemented from Saturday, as part of ongoing efforts to optimise water supply and ensure equitable distribution.

The utility said restrictions already started at 21:00 on Saturday and continued until approximately 04:00, on Sunday, with reduction levels varying between 50% and 100% depending on the area.

Joburg Water indicated that these timings may be adjusted based on logistical challenges.

“This measure aims to maintain and enhance capacity and promote equitable water distribution among all customers,” Joburg Water said in a statement.

Areas that could be throttled

The utility added that daily throttling may happen in the following areas going forward through scheduled rotation “as and when required”.

Over 90 areas and 115,900 stands, or properties, could be affected.

ALSO READ: Taps run dry in Lenasia, Lawley and Orange Farm, as Joburg water ramp up restrictions

Orange Farm High Level Reservoir:

Orange Farm (Base and Ext.1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9)

Drieziek (Base and Ext.1-6)

Stretford (Ext.2-10)

Lakeside (Ext.1-3, 5, 8)

Lawley Reservoir system:

Ennerdale (Base, South, and Ext.1-3, 5, 6, 8-15)

Mid-Ennerdale

Lawley (Estate and Ext.1-2)

Finetown

Grasmere

Lenasia High Level:

Lenasia South (Ext.1, 3, 4, 20, 36)

Zakariyya Park (Base and Ext.1, 4-8)

Vlakfontein (Base and Ext.1-3)

Unaville A.H.

Kiasha Park

Lehae (Base and Ext.1)

Lenasia Hospital Hill is also included in the affected infrastructure.

President Park outlet:

President Park (Base, A.H., and Ext.1, 4, 7, 10, 11, 14, 17, 19, 30, 36, 38, 42, 48, 53)

Kaalfontein (Ext.1-18, 22, 23)

Ebony Park (Base and Ext.1-6)

Ivory Park (Ext.2, 5-10, 12, 13)

Umthombo (Ext.2-4, 6, 29, 31)

Austin View A.H. (Base and Ext.1)

Glen Austin A.H. (Base and Ext.1, 3)

Glen Acres (Ext.13, 15)

Rabie Ridge (Base and Ext.2)

Commercia (Ext.3, 12)

Randjespark Estate (Ext.1)

ALSO READ: Joburg’s water crisis: What to expect in 2025

Joburg Water rotational restrictions

According to Joburg Water, the following areas will experience daily water supply throttling through planned rotations, as operationally required.

Honeydew Reservoir (BV):

Zandspruit (Base and Ext.1, 3, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 18, 19, 24, 26, 27, 53, 74)

Cosmo City (Ext.3, 5-10)

North Riding (Base, A.H., and Ext.1, 4-6, 10, 13, 16, 17, 19-21, 23, 26-27, 29-30, 37-38, 43, 46, 51, 53-55, 59-61, 65-66, 69, 71-76, 78-80, 83-85, 87-88, 91-92, 95, 101, 110-111, 113)

Northgate (Ext.4, 8, 12, 15-21, 29, 37, 39-42, 44-45, 47-51, 53, 56)

Randparkrif (Base and Ext.1-5, 8, 11, 13-14, 16-18, 22-25, 30-31, 34, 40-41, 45-47, 50, 53-54, 57-58, 60, 62, 71-76, 78, 81-83, 90, 92-93, 100, 108-109, 112, 120-121, 132)

Hoogland (Base and Ext.2, 40-44, 51, 55, 59)

Sundowner (Base and Ext.1-2, 4, 6-8, 10-14, 16-21, 23-25, 27-34, 37, 39-42, 46, 49-50, 54, 58, 60-61)

Bellairspark (Base and Ext.2, 4-9)

Northwold (Base and Ext.1-2, 4, 6-8, 11, 13-18, 20, 22-23, 26, 28, 40, 43-44, 49, 51-52, 55-56, 58-64, 66, 68, 70-71)

Boskruin (Base and Ext.1-5, 7-10, 12-14, 16, 18-31, 33, 38-41, 43-46, 48-49, 51-57, 59)

Bromhof (Base and Ext.8, 18, 54-55, 59)

Laser Park (Base and Ext.1-4, 6, 9, 11, 15-21, 26-27, 29-34, 36-37, 40, 42, 44, 46)

Kevin Ridge (Base and Ext.3-4, 10, 14, 18, 23)

Honey Park (Ext.6-7, 9-11, 13-15, 17-18, 20-22, 27)

Sharonlea (Base and Ext.1-3, 6, 8-10, 16, 18, 20-21, 25-27)

Noordhang (Base and Ext.3-4, 7-8, 11, 14, 18, 20-23, 25, 29, 33, 36, 38-39, 44-46, 48-51, 54-56, 58, 62-63, 66-67, 70-71, 73, 76)

Kya Sand (Base and Ext.3, 27, 39, 48, 52-53, 56, 58, 64, 66, 70, 74, 76-77, 84, 101-102)

The Robertville Reservoir system:

Robertville (Base and Ext.1-5, 12-13)

Stormill (Ext.2-5, 7-12)

Fleurhof

Lea Glen (Ext.2)

ALSO READ: Taps to run dry again: Joburg residents warned to brace for water throttling

The Illovo Reservoir and tower system:

Morningside (Base, A.H., A.H. Ext.1, Manor, Hills and Ext.3-13, 15, 17-18, 20-22, 24-27, 29-30, 34-45, 48-60, 63-66, 70-76, 78-84, 86-89, 91, 94, 96-97, 102-103, 105-110, 113-116, 119, 121, 123-124, 126-127, 129, 132, 135-138, 140, 142, 144-145, 147-148, 151, 153, 156-158, 160, 163, 165-167, 169-171, 175-180, 182-186)

Sandown (Base and Ext.2-7, 9-13, 15, 17-20, 23-24, 34, 36, 38, 44-47, 49-56)

Hyde Park (Base, A. Settlement and Ext.21-24, 28, 31-32, 39-40, 42-45, 47, 51-52, 55-56, 59, 72-73, 78, 82, 89, 94, 97, 106, 110, 112)

Strathavon (Base, A.H. and Ext.1-8, 10-18, 22-23, 25-26, 28-35, 37-40, 43)

Atholl (Base, Gardens, and Ext.1, 3-7, 9, 11-13, 19-21)

Hurlingham (Base, Gardens, and Ext.1-2, 5-7, 9)

River Club (Ext.15-18, 20, 27, 29)

Benmore Gardens (Base and Ext.1-3, 6)

Additional areas:

Wendywood (Ext.3-5, 8, 14)

Parkmore (Base and Ext.1)

Eastgate (Base and Ext.4, 7, 9, 12-13, 17, 20, 23)

Wynberg (Base and Ext.1, 3-4)

Kramerville

Bordeaux

Duxberry (Base and Ext.1)

Willowild (Base and Ext.1-2)

Inanda (Base and Ext.2-4)

Glenadrienne

Clynton

Riepenpark

Sandhurst (Base and Ext.3, 5-6)

Wierda Valley (Base and Ext.1)

Elton Hill (Ext.1, 5)

Dalecross

Dennehof (Base and Ext.1)

Simba

Barlow Park

Littlefillan A.H.

Marlboro

Northernacres

Glen Atholl

Sunset Acres (Base and Ext.1)

Atholhurst (Base and Ext.1)

Bramley North (Ext.1)

Chislehurston

Hurl Park

The Linden 2 Reservoirs:



Diepsloot Reservoir and Fleurhof Reservoir are also part of the areas that will be subjected to throttling.

See the full list of Joburg Water’s reservoirs here.

NOW READ: Joburg ‘struggles to live up to world-class city aspirations’