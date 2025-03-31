Air traffic control staff under siege by wayward leadership

Anonymous letters describe the unbearable work environment at ATNS, a body with an important role in ensuring air traffic safety.

Morale at Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) has hit rock bottom because of bullying, favouritism and the manipulation of procurement processes, a new whistle-blower claims.

Air traffic controllers are also still quitting in worrying numbers, despite financial incentives to get them to stay.

A letter sent to Transport Minister Barbara Creecy also claimed the organisation’s corporate leadership deliberately withheld critical information from the minister during her recent oversight visit.

Allegations made in the latest letter echoed claims made to The Citizen last year by two other whistle-blowers in ATNS.

‘Morale at ATNS has declined’

While Creecy suspended ATNS chief executive Nozipho Mdawe this month and commissioned an investigation into allegations against her, the new letter focuses on ATNS chief operating officer (COO) Josia Manyakoana and external consultant Vuyo Kela.

The authors allege the duo have contributed significantly to staff attrition, poor morale and operational breakdowns.

“The COO appointed his pals as heads [of department] in operations,” the letter alleged.

“These appointed heads are constantly bullying overworked staff… The morale at ATNS has declined, or is close to non-existent,” it continued.

The letter also detailed purported discrepancies in a skills retention scheme meant to stem the exodus of air traffic controllers.

While some staff at OR Tambo International Airport reportedly received up to R264 000 annually to stay, their counterparts at smaller airports such as Bloemfontein were awarded only R30 000.

ATNS leaking staff

Despite this, experienced air traffic controllers continue to resign.

“Four tower controllers left in November 2024, four radar controllers left in December 2024, the tower pool manager left in February 2025,” the letter read.

“More than six area controllers have left for Dubai. Instructors and designated examiners are also leaving in huge numbers due to poor leadership, a toxic environment and a lack of proper retention policies.”

Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), said while anonymous letters warrant caution, the claims resonate with accounts from former employees and other whistle-blowers.

“I believe there is a high degree of truth to the content, based on my engagements with people who have left ATNS over the past year,” Duvenage said.

“They, too, have reflected on the toxic environment, the lack of leadership, jobs for pals and allowing external service providers to come in at inflated rates.”

The letter also claimed trainee flight procedure designers, touted by ATNS as part of the solution to recent airport delays, are not receiving proper training.

Allegations suggested internal training was stifled to force a dependency on external consultants, with a provider previously responsible for flight procedure training blocked due to a personal vendetta.

It also alleged the COO created space for Kela’s consultancy firm to take over the flight procedures function.

Five flight procedure designers have left since her firm’s reappointment and only one remained.

Claims of continued influence

Kela, a former ATNS employee, was alleged to have been dismissed following a CCMA process during an earlier tenure.

Despite this, the letter claimed, she now manages multiple departments internally, but as an external consultant.

It also claimed she has access to sensitive information, and even leads recruitment efforts at the company.

A Cape Town office was also purportedly opened for Kela, using ATNS resources.

Duvenage said the organisation has deteriorated in terms of oversight.

“The entire board should be replaced by directors who have strong governance, oversight and aviation skills.”

Transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi confirmed receipt of the letter. “It is currently being processed,” he said.

