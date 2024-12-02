Gift of the Givers flooded with support after ‘terrorism’ allegations

A Jewish human rights lawyer alleged that Gift of the Givers donates money to groups blacklisted as terrorist organisations by the US government.

Imtiaz Sooliman speaking at a dialogue hosted by the Archbishop Tutu Trust and the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation Picture: Screengrab.

The vitriol directed at Gift of the Givers and Dr Imtiaz Sooliman has raised the organisation’s profile with a flood of donors wanting to support its various relief efforts, according to its founder.

A Jewish human rights lawyer last month alleged in an open letter that Gift of the Givers, donates money to groups blacklisted as terrorist organisations by the US government.

‘Financing Hamas’

Lawrence Nowosenetz, former chairperson of the Jewish Board of Deputies, claimed that Gift of the Givers was the second non-profit organisation founded by Sooliman, the first being the South African branch of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Al Aqsa Foundation, established in 1991 which was committed to “the destruction of Israel”.

He stated that while Sooliman had distanced himself from Al Aqsa Foundation, he continued to make donations to them and to the Union of Good, which was blacklisted by the US Treasury in 2008.

“This means Gift of the Givers may be directly or indirectly financing Hamas,” he wrote.

The Kifness accuses Sooliman of having ‘sinister agenda’

Last week, Sooliman was also attacked by social media user The Kifness on X (formally Twitter).

“Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. Dr Sooliman is a radical Islamist under the guise of a humanitarian and Gift of the Givers is the front for a far more sinister agenda,” he posted on the platform.

The post has drawn hundreds of comments from other users in support of Gift of the Givers and Sooliman.

According to Sooliman, the negative sentiments expressed in the article and social media have actually raised Gift of the Givers’ profile.

“Gift of the Givers would like to thank lawyer Lawrence, Times of Israel, Feinberg and the SA Jewish Report, Alec, Marika, Biznews and farmer Willem for the incredible escalation in our profile both locally and internationally on platforms we didn’t even know existed, resulting in a flood of current and new donors wanting to support our various causes.

“You have benefited the Palestinian cause immensely. We thank you for this. Will we be opportunistic in requesting you to use your Zionist machinery to assist with more in-depth coverage? It will be really good for the Palestinians and other causes. We certainly don’t want to lose the momentum you have initiated,” Sooliman said.

Gift of the Givers supported by all faiths

Sooliman said Gift of the Givers has received support from people of all faiths.

“You have brought us so many new friends, Jewish, Afrikaner, Christian and others that embraced us because of your wonderful efforts. We deeply appreciate your contribution and look forward to increased support through your networks.”

Sooliman added that he has never hidden his support for the Palestinians.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela also expressed her support for Gift the Givers and Sooliman.

“Amazing response. We support you Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. You join Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu in loving both Jews and Palestinians and standing for truth and justice regarding the odious nature of genocide no matter who perpetrates it and helping humanity no matter who needs help,” Madonsela said on X.

