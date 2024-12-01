SA condemns Israel’s ‘massacres’ of Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

Pretoria said Israel prevented ambulances and rescue teams from reaching the site of the “massacre,” and denied journalists entry for hours.

Palestinians and rescuers search the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli strike on the Shujaiyah neighbourhood in Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday. Picture: AFP

South Africa has condemned Israel’s latest attack in Gaza which killed approximately 100 Palestinians, mostly women and children in just 24 hours.

The Israeli Defence forces (IDF) on Saturday killed at least 40 Palestinians in a single air raid on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, as the death toll from Israel’s attacks rose to at least 100 people.

Israeli attacks in Gaza

Earlier, Israeli air attacks on Khan Younis killed at least 12 Palestinians waiting for food aid, as well as four workers from World Central Kitchen and Save the Children.

South Africa’s international relations department (Dirco) condemned the attacks.

“In one of the massacres, 75 Palestinians from two families were killed in air strikes on two homes in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahia.”

Dirco said Israel prevented ambulances and rescue teams from reaching the site of the “massacre”, and denied journalists entry for hours.

“The head of the intensive care unit in the Kamal Adwan hospital, Dr Ahmad Kahlut, was killed in the Israeli attacks in northern Gaza. According to the authorities in Gaza, hunger and suffering among Palestinians have reached ‘catastrophic’ levels.

“South Africa calls on Israel to end its genocidal aggression, forced displacement and starvation of the Palestinian people as a method of warfare in the Gaza Strip,” Dirco said.

UN intervention

The department has once again called on the United Nations (UN) to intervene.

“South Africa calls on the UN Security Council to ensure the immediate and urgent entry of humanitarian aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip pursuant to the UNSC Resolution 2735, which calls for an immediate, full and complete ceasefire, and enable the State of Palestine to assume its full responsibilities,” Dirco said.

ICJ case

In late October, South Africa’s legal team filed hundreds of pages in its memorial to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), saying it has presented a clear case to the United Nations’ top court in The Hague that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Since launching the case at the ICJ, South Africa has approached the court four times, requesting interim measures to halt Israel’s attacks on the occupied territory.

Despite three orders being granted in South Africa’s favour this year, they have largely failed to prevent Israel’s attacks on Palestine. They also haven’t been able to secure essential services and humanitarian aid.

Israel has until July 2025 to file its counter-memorial.

If accepted, South Africa’s case would mark a historic first, as no state has successfully prosecuted another for genocide under the Genocide Convention of 1948.

Arrests warrants

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will face arrest in certain countries among the 124 members of the International Criminal Court (ICC) if they enter their jurisdiction.

This after the ICC, based in The Hague, issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant.

The warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant are for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 to May 2024.

