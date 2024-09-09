‘ANC will decide whether I must step aside or step down,’ says Simelane

The justice minister said given the investigation underway and the explosive allegations against her she has done nothing wrong.

Embattled justice minister Thembi Simelane said the African National Congress (ANC) will decide whether she must step aside and step down from her position as justice minister of the country amid allegations that she benefitted from Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank.

On Friday, Simelane appeared before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice to account for allegations that she funnelled millions into the now-defunct VBS when she was the mayor of Polokwane in 2016.

“Dodgy loan”

She allegedly took a R575 600 “commercial loan” from Gundo Wealth Solutions, a company that brokered unlawful investments of R349 million by the Polokwane Municipality into the now-defunct VBS.

Gundo Wealth Solutions is owned by Ralliom Razwinane.

During the briefing, Simelane denied having an improper relationship with VBS fixer Gundo Wealth Solutions hired by the Polokwane Municipality.

Step aside or step down

Simelane told eNCA she will welcome any investigation into whether she benefitted from VBS and that the ANC will decide if she must step aside or step down as part of the party’s policy

“I won’t speak on behalf of the ANC, I’m not authorised to do so. The ANC will arrive at that decision on its own, it has its own processes and I will subject myself to these processes. So when I’m saying anybody else, I’m not excluding the organisation that has deployed me.”

“No wrongdoing”

Simelane said given the investigation underway and the explosive allegations against her, she feels there is no need to step aside or step down as a minister of justice because she believes that she did not take a loan from VBS, and there is no wrongdoing.

“I did not take a loan from VBS. There’s no wrongdoing that I have done. I’m seized with the task at hand as the Minister of Justice, ensuring that there’s equal access of justice to all South African as mandated by the Constitution.

“I will deliberate on any action that needs to be taken by any organisation that deployed me. Whatever decision it comes at I will respect,” Simelane said.

Proof of repayment

Simelane said she has given proof to President Cyril Ramaphosa that she has paid back the loan she took from Gundo Wealth Solutions.

“I serve at his behest anyway, whether there was a report or not. I always serve any executive authority service at the behest of the president. He has called for a report, I have given the report, and that’s where the matter is at this stage.”

Simelane said she has not yet been asked to appear before the ANC integrity commission.

Coffee shop

The justice minister used the “loan” to buy a coffee shop in two transactions in October 2016. The payments appear linked to kickbacks received in exchange for large deposits by Polokwane Municipality into VBS.

Last week, political analyst and North West University Professor Andre Duvenhage said he believes that Simelane “may not survive” the explosive VBS allegations and that Ramaphosa will come under pressure to take action against her.

