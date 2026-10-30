ANC warns anti-Muslim threats endanger national security

'The ANC rejects bigotry in all its forms, whether directed at Muslims, Jews, Christians, Hindus, African traditional believers or any other community.'

The ANC has strongly condemned the recent rise in Islamophobic sentiments in South Africa, warning that threats directed at Muslims pose a danger to national security and undermine the country’s constitutional values.

Online anti-Muslim rhetoric has often merged with hyper-nationalist and anti-immigrant (xenophobic) narratives. Social media accounts have actively circulated false claims accusing Muslims of trying to “take over” South Africa.

Concerns

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bengu on Thursday said the party was “deeply concerned” by hateful rhetoric targeting Muslims in public spaces and on social media.

“The violent threats against the Muslim community pose a danger to national security, fuel hatred, and create a climate of hostility as the country approaches the local government elections,” Bengu said.

The ANC said South Africa’s Muslim community has played a significant role in the country’s liberation struggle and democratic development, citing prominent anti-apartheid figures including Yusuf Dadoo, Moulvi Cachalia, Rahima Moosa, Imam Abdullah Haron, Fatima Meer, Ahmed Kathrada, and Dullah Omar.

Attacks on faith

Bengu said attacks on South Africans based on their faith were attacks on the values underpinning the country’s democracy.

“An attack on any South African because of their faith is an attack on all of us,” she said.

The party expressed alarm at what it described as the organised nature of the hostility directed at Muslims, calling for authorities to investigate those responsible.

“We are alarmed by the organised and coordinated nature of this hatred, driven by networks of bigotry that seek to import division into our democracy. The state must investigate who is behind it and who is funding it.”

Swift action

The ANC also urged law enforcement agencies to act against those making threats and called on institutions such as the South African Human Rights Commission and Equality Courts to take swift action against hate speech and incitement.

Bengu said the ANC rejects all forms of religious intolerance.

“The ANC rejects bigotry in all its forms, whether directed at Muslims, Jews, Christians, Hindus, African traditional believers, or any other community.”

Exploitation

She further called on political and religious leaders not to exploit religious divisions for political gain, saying the party would continue working with Muslim organisations and other faith communities to defend the right of all South Africans to practise their religion freely and safely.

“South Africa is home to all its people, and the ANC will defend that promise,” Bengu said.