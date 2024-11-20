‘ARVs are not Panados,’ says Health Minister on Stilfontein mine crisis

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said his department does not distribute medication or provide illegal miners with ARVs.

As the crisis in North West’s Stilfontien mine continues where illegal miners are trapped underground, the national deputy police commissioner on Monday said that police would provide the necessary medication.

This came after the zama zamas sent out a letter pleading for antiretroviral (ARVs).

“Sicela ama ARVs plz, abantu bayawadinga ngapha. Siyacela.” Loosely translated: “We are asking for ARVs please, people need them here, please!” the letter stated.

Letter from the zama zamas. Picture: X/RSA_CJS

Briefing the media, the South Africa Police Services (Saps) Deputy Commissioner Lieutenant Tebello Mosikili said a court order was issued to give the necessary medication, including ARVs.

“If ARVs are one of the requests being done, we have indicated that it will be done in a very coordinated manner, they (zama zamas) know where to go, where the team is convening, where they will give those ARVs that will go underground,” she said.

‘ARVs are not panados’

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said that “anti-retroviral are not Panado”, stating that they are not distributed like vitamins or food and water.

He further said he does not understand the legal basis for the Saps to provide ARVs to the Zama zamas because policy needs to be followed when providing the medication.

“The department in itself does not provide anybody with any medication. We develop policies and the issue of you getting medication is between you and your doctor. Firstly, a doctor must diagnose you and prescribe for you.”

Anyone can help those trapped underground

According to the minister, his understanding is that the police won’t stop anybody who goes down the shaft underground to help those who are trapped.

“If there’s a doctor who is willing to go down there examine somebody and give them whatever medication, they won’t be stopped by police,” he said.

Motsoaledi said the Minister of Police informed him that as far as he understands, the court order states that police should not stop anybody who wants to offer emergency help to the people who are trapped.

“Community members are going down there to do whatever they are doing. If they happen to be going down with a doctor who is going to administer medication then the police won’t stop such a doctor.”

