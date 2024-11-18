‘We are rescuing criminals’: Authorities mum on plan to rescue illegal miners in Stilfontein

All three spheres of government might collaborate to pool resources and funds for the rescue operation.

Police officers escort community members to a mine shaft to negotiate with miners underground to resurface in Stilfontein on 13 November 2024. Picture: Emmanuel Croset / AFP

A plan is in place to rescue illegal miners trapped in an abandoned shaft in Stilfontein, North West although authorities are keeping the details under wraps.

The South African Police Service (Saps) and other law enforcement agencies are locked in a standoff with illegal miners who remain underground, refusing to emerge from the abandoned gold mine to delay arrest.

Earlier this month, authorities ramped up Operation Vala Umgodi, aimed at curbing illegal mining activities in the North West and other regions across the country.

The intensified crackdown has already led to more than 1 000 miners resurfacing at the Stilfontein mine.

One body has been recovered from the shaft, while other miners have been transported to the hospital.

Illegal miners remain underground at Stilfontein mine

Addressing the media on Monday, deputy national police commissioner responsible for policing, Tebello Mosikili emphasised that the illegal miners face arrest.

“People are continuing to commit crime unabatedly and they should be dealt with accordingly and that will be implemented without fear or favour because we have, for 12 months, launched Operation Vala Umgodi to ensure that criminality doesn’t persist,” she said.

Mosikili explained that health protocols must be adhered to before any medication can be delivered to the illegal miners.

This follows an interim order by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, directing authorities to provide necessities, including medication such as ARVs, to those underground.

The court also ruled that no one may obstruct the miners’ entry or exit.

Mosikili stated that the exact number of zama zamas underground remains unknown but confirmed that a plan is being developed to assess the requirements for the rescue operation.

The deputy national police commissioner indicated that law enforcement officials have not yet ventured underground.

“How many [people] is still a mystery for us as the authorities which will be clarified and determined by the team that go [underground] after those safety precautions have been undertaken.”

Mosikili further told the media that necessary equipment has been deployed to assess the situation, after which all emergency protocols outlined in the court order will be implemented.

She added that the operation was not only focused on miners, but was also aimed to target the kingpins behind illicit mining, with the ultimate goal of shutting down all illegal shafts.

“Organised crime is very much [in] our plan to make sure we seal everything. How long will it take us? We do not know because this issue of illegal mining is very big.”

Plan to help Stilfontein illegal miners resurface

North West Community Safety MEC Wessels Morweng emphasised that no law enforcement officials would be sent underground.

Morweng explained that authorities are approaching the rescue mission tactically, given that they are dealing with individuals involved in criminal activities.

“No one is going to be sent down. We have a plan, but we don’t want to get to the finer details of the plan.

“Remember we are rescuing criminals, we are rescuing hardcore criminals. So we are very careful and tactical about how we are going about this issue,” he said.

The MEC stated that “systems” are in place to verify the number of miners underground and hinted that a makeshift lift could be used to extract them.

He indicated that all three spheres of government might collaborate to pool resources and funds for the rescue operation.

Morweng also stressed the government’s support for artisanal and small-scale mining by local communities but stressed that certain mines need to be permanently closed.

“Commitment on the part of government is there to make sure we bring everyone on board to see the aspects of us allowing the people to mine within the ambits and confinements of the law.”

“There is a plan on the part of government to see how best can they assist people to mine. Of course, there are criminal activities linked to this and on the other hand, there is a quest by the people to mine.”

Additionally, the MEC also highlighted that illegal mining poses both an environmental threat and a risk to residents living near these activities.

“We can’t allow mining in such an environment. There should be permanent closure of the mines which has happened in other areas.”

Ramaphosa weighs in on Stilfontein

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his weekly newsletter, urged for a peaceful and safe resolution to the standoff at Stilfontein.

While describing the situation as “precarious, uncertain, and potentially volatile,” the president reiterated that the miners’ activities were unlawful.

“The hazardous nature of illicit and unregulated mining poses considerable risk in terms of the presence of explosives, the inhalation of toxic fumes and the possible collapse of unstable mine shafts.

“This endangers not only the illegal miners but also our police and other law enforcement agencies,” the newsletter reads.

Ramaphosa noted that law enforcement authorities had received information suggesting that some of the miners might be heavily armed.

He stated that the police would fulfil their duties to ensure the illegal miners were brought to the surface safely.

