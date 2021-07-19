Zuma’s fight to postpone arms deal trial rolls over to Tuesday

Citizen reporter

The Pietermaritzburg High Court will deliver its judgment on Tuesday relating to former president Jacob Zuma’s postponement application for his arms deal corruption trial.

The matter has been adjourned, with proceedings expected to continue at 10am.

The corruption trial, which involves Zuma and French arms firm company, Thales, resumed virtually on Monday.

The high court was expected to hear Zuma’s special plea for the recusal of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor, Billy Downer.

However, Zuma’s lawyers are seeking a three-week postponement of his trial.

The postponement application was presented before Judge Piet Koen, who presided over the proceedings.

Zuma and Thales are on trial regarding the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal dating back to the 1990s.

The former president faces 18 charges and 783 counts related to the case, including fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering, while Thales faces four charges.