ANC’s Jolidee Matongo elected Joburg’s new mayor

ANC councillor Jolidee Matongo has been elected the new executive mayor of the City of Joburg.

Council speaker Nonceba Molwele made the announcement during a special council meeting on Tuesday morning.

There were no other mayoral candidates nominated for the position.

“If only one candidate is nominated, the person preceding must declare that candidate elected. So, with the powers vested in me as the speaker of council, I duly declare councillor Jolidee Matongo as the executive mayor of the City of Joburg,” Molwele said.

Matongo takes over from former mayor Geoff Makhubo, who succumbed to Covid-related complications in July.

Matongo is expected to complete Makhubo’s term in office, which will end either in October or early next year, depending on the postponement of the local government elections.

The new mayor was endorsed by the ANC’s coalition partners, the African Independent Congress, Al Jama-ah, the Congress of the People, the United Democratic Movement, and the Inkatha Freedom Party.

Addressing council after his election, Matongo called on all political parties to work together and support his incoming administration.

“I really appreciate the honour and the privilege to lead Africa’s predominate city for the next few months. I hope we will all pull together as political parties in the best interests of our residents because ours is to serve the people of Johannesburg,” he said.

Matongo, 46, is the city’s member of the mayoral committee for finance.

He hails from Soweto and is also a member of the ANC Johannesburg regional executive committee.

Matongo has a diploma in public management and development, a B-Tech degree in public management and a post-graduate diploma in management.

He is also currently pursuing a master’s degree in public management.

