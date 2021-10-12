JUST IN: KZN horror bus crash claims 10 lives

Citizen Reporter

Ten people have died after a horrific bus crash on the N3 near the Tugela River in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shaun Herbst confirmed to eNCA that multiple passengers sustained injuries ranging from moderate to severe and have been transported to hospital.

“The initial reports from the scene indicate that the bus was traveling in a north-bound direction when the driver passed the barrier and then lost control of the vehicle and went into the south bound lane.

“The bus then rolled several times ejecting some of the occupants in the process,” Herbst said.

At the same time, KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mackenzie said emergency services were currently on the scene conducting rescue efforts.

“Reports from the scene are that a bus has left the highway and crashed into the adjacent bush. Paramedics are treating multiple patients at the scene and there are reports of multiple fatalities as well,” Mackenzie said.

The number of fatalities is expected to increase.

This is a developing story. More to follow.