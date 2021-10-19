Breaking News

Thapelo Lekabe
Digital Journalist
19 Oct 2021
Murder-accused axed Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi granted bail

Mandla and his two co-accused are facing two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Former Mpumalanga MEC for agriculture Mandla Msibi. Picture: Supplied.

The Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Tuesday granted bail of R20,000 each to axed Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi and his co-accused.

Mandla and his two co-accused – Anele Sonke Mnisi, 26, and Njabulo Mkhonto, 28 – are facing two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

This is in connection with a shooting incident where two ANC members, Dingaan Ngwenya and Sindela Lubisi, were shot and killed and another party member was injured in Mbombela on 22 August 2021.

The shooting incident is understood to be related to party infighting over the ANC’s candidate list processes ahead of the local government elections on 1 November.

ALSO READ: Ex-MEC Mandla Msibi’s bail hearing adjourned after bomb scare

The trio’s arrest brought the total number of accused in the case to five.

Charlie Ngwenya, 35, and Tsepo Matsane, 30, were arrested in September and appeared in court. They were granted bail of R20,000 each on strict conditions.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

