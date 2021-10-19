Magashule corruption case postponed to 3 November for pre-trial hearing

Citizen Reporter

The corruption case of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been postponed to 3 November 2021for a pre-trial hearing.

Magashule and his 15 co-accused on Tuesday appeared briefly at the Bloemfontein High Court, but the case was postponed to allow lawyers for some of the accused to consult with their clients.

Magashule and the co-accused, 10 individuals and five companies, face over 70 charges including theft, corruption and money laundering in connection with a R255 million asbestos roof eradication tender.

The contract is alleged to have been irregularly awarded by the Free State provincial government in 2014 when Magashule was the province’s premier.

This is a developing story. More to follow.