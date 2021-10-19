Breaking News

News | South Africa | Breaking News

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
19 Oct 2021
10:38 am

Magashule corruption case postponed to 3 November for pre-trial hearing

Citizen Reporter

Magashule and his 15 co-accused on Tuesday appeared briefly at the Bloemfontein High Court.

Picture File: Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in the high court appearing in Bloemfontein over the R255 million tender, 11 August 2021. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Pool

The corruption case of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been postponed to 3 November 2021for a pre-trial hearing.

Magashule and his 15 co-accused on Tuesday appeared briefly at the Bloemfontein High Court, but the case was postponed to allow lawyers for some of the accused to consult with their clients.

Magashule and the co-accused, 10 individuals and five companies, face over 70 charges including theft, corruption and money laundering in connection with a R255 million asbestos roof eradication tender.

The contract is alleged to have been irregularly awarded by the Free State provincial government in 2014 when Magashule was the province’s premier.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

POLITICS

ANC rolls out big guns in a push to attract voters
11 mins ago
11 mins ago

COURTS

Court to rule on murder-accused Mandla Msibi's bail bid
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

COURTS

Ace Magashule returns to court for R255 million asbestos tender
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Criminal justice ‘falling apart’
5 hours ago
5 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

POLITICS

ANC rolls out big guns in a push to attract voters
11 mins ago
11 mins ago

COURTS

Court to rule on murder-accused Mandla Msibi's bail bid
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

COURTS

Ace Magashule returns to court for R255 million asbestos tender
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Criminal justice ‘falling apart’
5 hours ago
5 hours ago