Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
3 Nov 2021
11:20 am

Arrest warrant issued for Magashule’s US-based former personal assistant

Citizen Reporter

Moroadi Cholota promised cooperation on the corruption case involving Magashule, but later did decided against it. 

Moloadi Cholota promised cooperation with the state, but later did an about-turn on her decision. Photo: YouTube screenshot

A warrant of arrest has been issued for the former personal assistant of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. 

According to eNCA, this comes after Moroadi Cholota promised cooperation, but later reneged on her decision. 

The corruption case involving Magashule and his 15 co-accused resumed on Wednesday. They face over 70 charges of theft, corruption and money laundering relating to a R255 million asbestos tender in 2014.

Magashule was the Free State premier at the time the asbestos contract was awarded. 

In November last year, state advocate Johan De Nysschen revealed Cholota had turned state witness. The SABC has reported that Cholota will be added to the charge sheet as an accused. 

ALSO READ: Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant turns state witness

Her name was also dropped at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture last year, during the testimony of former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana. 

The latest developments suggest that should extradition processes fail, owing to Cholota’s last known residence being the US, she may not be present during future court proceedings.

The defence, meanwhile, has said is surprising and suggest that the state was being dishonest and using this issue as a delay tactic.

The court has agreed to provisionally postpone the matter, though a trial date cannot be set, due to outstanding documents.

Updates to follow as more information is made available. 

Additional reporting by Bernadette Wicks

