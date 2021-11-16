Breaking News

News South Africa Breaking News

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
16 Nov 2021
4:50 pm

Zuma’s tax records must be handed over to media houses, court rules

Citizen Reporter

The court found absolute confidentiality of tax records is not justified, and disclosure is in the public interest if a PAIA request is justified.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: File

The North Gauteng High Court has ruled that two media houses can have access to former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records, following an application to this end brought in November 2019.

Judge Norman Davis ruled on Tuesday afternoon that SARS must provide Zuma’s tax records to Amabhungane and Financial Mail within 10 days.

The two publications brought an application to access the records, after the South African Revenue Service had refused their requests for access.

Davis rules that SARS must supply them with Zuma’s tax records for the periods between 2010 and 2018 and also ruled that sections of the Tax Administration Act and the Promotion of Access to Information Act, were unconstitutional.

Also Read: We haven’t backed down on Zuma’s taxes – public protector

SARS had relied on these provisions within the acts to refuse the requests, ongrounds of taxpayer confidentiality.

It is now up to the Constitutional Court to confirm Davis’ ruling on these matters.

Read the full judgement here:

JUDGMENT-OF-ARENA-HOLDINGS-PTY-LTD-t-a-FINANCIAL-MAIL-OTHERS-v-SOUTH-A…-OCRDownload

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

BREAKING NEWS

Zuma to appeal court's refusal to remove Downer from his corruption trial
4 days ago
4 days ago

POLITICS

Hanekom takes aim at Zuma family with scathing tweet
1 week ago
1 week ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Load shedding here to stay, Zuma wants ANC revolt, Sundowns stretch lead
1 week ago
1 week ago

POLITICS

Zuma: 'I would have convinced voters not to punish the ANC'
1 week ago
1 week ago


RELATED ARTICLES

BREAKING NEWS

Zuma to appeal court's refusal to remove Downer from his corruption trial
4 days ago
4 days ago

POLITICS

Hanekom takes aim at Zuma family with scathing tweet
1 week ago
1 week ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Load shedding here to stay, Zuma wants ANC revolt, Sundowns stretch lead
1 week ago
1 week ago

POLITICS

Zuma: 'I would have convinced voters not to punish the ANC'
1 week ago
1 week ago