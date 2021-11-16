Zuma’s tax records must be handed over to media houses, court rules

Citizen Reporter

The North Gauteng High Court has ruled that two media houses can have access to former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records, following an application to this end brought in November 2019.

Judge Norman Davis ruled on Tuesday afternoon that SARS must provide Zuma’s tax records to Amabhungane and Financial Mail within 10 days.

The two publications brought an application to access the records, after the South African Revenue Service had refused their requests for access.

#ZumaTaxRecords Davis J states there is no factual evidence that taxpayers in SA require secrecy to make full disclosure of their affairs. Reliance placed on Radovan Krejcir case b4 Con Court (where we acted for @mailandguardian) where Court was against absolute prohibitions 3/ — Dario Milo (@Dariomilo) November 16, 2021

Davis rules that SARS must supply them with Zuma’s tax records for the periods between 2010 and 2018 and also ruled that sections of the Tax Administration Act and the Promotion of Access to Information Act, were unconstitutional.

Also Read: We haven’t backed down on Zuma’s taxes – public protector

SARS had relied on these provisions within the acts to refuse the requests, ongrounds of taxpayer confidentiality.

It is now up to the Constitutional Court to confirm Davis’ ruling on these matters.

Read the full judgement here: