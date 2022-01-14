Six prisoners escape custody after armed men ambush police van

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt after six prisoners awaiting trial escaped from custody on Friday morning.

Police van ambush

Prisoners escape

This was after the police truck transporting the prisoners to Vosloorus Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni was ambushed by three armed men with assault rifles.

They ambushed the police vehicle at the corner of Barry Marais and Rondebult while it was en route to Vosloorus.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, said the armed men were driving a silver Audi vehicle.

Prisoners still awaiting trial

“The five of the six escapees were due at court for a Dawnpark case of business robbery, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm,” Muridili said in a statement.

She said the sixth escapee was due to appear in court on a shoplifting case.

Five of the escapees are Zimbabwean nationals.

The escapees are:

Nkululeko Nkomo

Robert Hlatshwayo

Thulani Dube

Augustine Moyo

Mbongiseni Mkandla

This is a developing story. More to follow.

