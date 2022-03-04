Cricket legend Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack

Narissa Subramoney

Australian cricketer Shane Warne has died at the age of 52.

Global media reports say Warne died of a suspected heart attack.

According to a report by UK publication Sports Mole, Warne was found in a villa in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Warne’s management team said: “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne is regarded as the greatest leg spinner of all time.