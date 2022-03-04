Breaking News

Narissa Subramoney
4 Mar 2022
Cricket legend Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack

Media reports say that Warne was found unresponsive a villa in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Former spin bowler Shane Warne is in hot water for comments made during a T20 match. Picture: Getty Images

Australian cricketer Shane Warne has died at the age of 52.

Global media reports say Warne died of a suspected heart attack.

According to a report by UK publication Sports Mole, Warne was found in a villa in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Warne’s management team said: “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne is regarded as the greatest leg spinner of all time.

  • This is a developing story.

