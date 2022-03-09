Bathabile Dlamini found guilty of perjury in Sassa crisis case

Citizen Reporter

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini has been found guilty of perjury in her case relating to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) 2017 crisis.

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court delivered its judgement on Wednesday, with suspended ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule, Supra Mahumapelo, former North West premier, uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus, and ANC member Tony Yengeni all present in court to support Dlamini.

After proceedings adjourned due to technical difficulties, Magistrate Betty Khumalo gave her ruling, saying the state had “successfully” proved “beyond reasonable doubt” that Dlamini is guilty of perjury.

“The accused is accordingly found guilty as charged in respect of the main charge of perjury,” Khumalo said.

Dlamini’s trial kicked off in November last year after having pleaded not guilty to the perjury charges against her.

She had sought to have the charges discharged, however, her application was dismissed by Magistrate Khumalo in December.

Lied under oath

The former minister was charged with perjury after she was accused of having lied under oath while giving testimony during an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) in 2018.

The inquiry, chaired by Judge Bernard Ngoepe, was established to investigate the unlawful contract between Sassa and its former grants distributor, Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

Ngoepe found that Dlamini not only failed in her duties as minister, but also failed to disclose information to the inquiry for fear of being held liable for the 2017 crisis.

The former minister was also ordered to pay litigation fees as well.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided to prosecute Dlamini for perjury in August 2021, and a summons was then issued for her to appear in court.

The case against Dlamini originally stems from an application brought forward by Black Sash and Freedom Under Law (FUL) to ConCourt in a bid to hold the former minister accountable for role in the Sassa crisis.