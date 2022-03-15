National State of Disaster extended by another month

Citizen Reporter

The national State of Disaster has been extended by another month yet again, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has confirmed.

The latest extension could see the State of Disaster ending on 15 April as government continues to finalise the new National Health Act regulations.

The country is currently on adjusted level 1 lockdown, with the latest changes implemented on 31 January.

As of 15 March, South Africa has been in lockdown for at least 718 days after President Cyril Ramaphosa first declared the State of Disaster in March 2020.