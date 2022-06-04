Presidency confirms death threats against DG Phindile Baleni

Citizen Reporter

The Presidency’s director-general Phindile Baleni has received death threats in the form of a bullet in her home letterbox.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Mangwenya on Saturday confirmed this in a statement, saying the matter was referred to security agencies.

According to Mangwenya, several days ago Baleni received a threat from an unknown person or persons “who seemingly want to affect the Presidency’s processing of the findings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture”.

“Ms Baleni found, in her letter box at home, an envelope containing a bullet and a letter in which the perpetrator(s) made a threat against her life,” he said.

Baleni is receiving protection from security agencies.

This is a developing story. More to follow.