ANC KZN accepts resignation of premier Sihle Zikalala

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has accepted the resignation of Premier Sihle Zikalala.

The party says Zikalala offered the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) his resignation on Thursday.

“The PEC communicated with the ANC National Officials and were instructed to make recommendations of three names of comrades who will undergo an interview process. The names of Cdes Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Amanda Bani and Mbali Fraizer were submitted and they are going for interviews tomorrow.”

The ANC says it accepted Zikalala resignation with pain and difficulty as he was still doing a great job in the province since he took over.

“We are grateful to the job he has done for the people of this province and we appreciate that he made a conscious decision not to leave office hastily.

Cde Zikalala’s tenure has come with a lot of good in the province, including a number of provincial government departments receiving unqualified audit outcomes for the first time. We thank Cde Zikalala for his dedication to serve the people of KwaZulu-Natal as he was mandated by the ANC,” the party said.

The ANC says a new Premier will be sworn in once interviews are concluded and Zikalala’s resignation confirmed by the provincial legislature.

