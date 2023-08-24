Ramaphosa hopes Brics partnership will lead to more benefits for Africa

Ramaphosa said African countries should be benefiting more from global trade and investment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Africa views the Brics partnership as a catalyst for “global growth and development that responds to the needs of all nations”.

Ramaphosa, as Brics chairperson, was delivering the welcoming remarks for the Brics-Africa Outreach and Brics Plus Dialogue held during the 15th Brics summit at the Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday.

Ramaphosa said when reflecting on the purpose and role of Brics, Africa draws inspiration from the Bandung Conference of 1955, where Asian and African nations demanded a greater voice for developing countries in world affairs.

“The conference called for the recognition of the equality of all nations, large and small. We still share that common vision of a fair and just world.

“We still seek to overcome polarity and division. We want a world without barriers between north and south, east and west, a world in which we work together underpinned by mutual respect. Through the 15th Brics summit and this dialogue we should strive to advance the Bandung spirit of unity, friendship and cooperation,” Ramaphosa said.

Trade

Ramaphosa added it is the right of Africa to fully reap the benefits of global trade and investment.

“Without trade and investment our economies cannot thrive and our peoples’ material conditions cannot improve. As the African continent we are determined that the continent’s substantial resources are harnessed for the benefit and development of Africa’s people.”

“The African Continental Free Trade Area, once fully operational, will unlock the benefits of the continental market and generate substantial opportunities for African and other countries,” he said.

‘Africa not benefiting’

Ramaphosa said African countries are not reaping the benefits of global trade.

“While many countries of the Global South are seeing significant progress in industrialisation, technological development, innovation and the digital economy, they are not fully reaping the economic benefits.

“By working together, by sharing skills and capabilities, by mobilising resources, we will be able to give renewed impetus to global growth and sustainable development,” Ramaphosa said.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa announced that Brics has adopted the Johannesburg Declaration 2, inviting Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE to become full members of the bloc from 1 January 2024.

