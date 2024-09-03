Thembi Simelane gave full account on dodgy VBS loan − Mbalula [VIDEO]

Simelane allegedly took a R575 600 “commercial loan” from Gundo Wealth Solutions, owned by Ralliom Razwinane.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has said that embattled Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Thembi Simelane has given a full account on allegations that she benefitted from the VBS scandal.

The firm allegedly brokered unlawful investments of R349 million into the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank by the Polokwane Municipality.

Simelane was mayor of the Polokwane Municipality at the time of the transaction in 2016.

Watch Fikile Mbalula speaking about Justice Minister Thembi Simelane

Full account

In an ANC media briefing on Monday, Mbalula said he had spoken to Simelane about the allegations against her.

“She has given a full account to the secretary-general about what actually happened. I will report to the officials about what she said. Of course, besides that, we’ve got checks and balances.

“She will go to the integrity commission, present herself, and then we will be advised by the integrity commission having evaluated what she said to them and based on the facts before them,” Mbalula said.

Simelane cooperative

Mbalula reminded the media that President Cyril Ramaphosa is also “acting on the VBS matter.”

Ramaphosa last week summoned Simelane to provide a detailed report on allegations that link her to the VBS scandal.

“As you know, he has reported to the country and to all of us that he is awaiting a response from comrade Thembi, in terms of that. I’m sure by now, that report has actually come, and then, should there be any activity around this matter in the near future, we’ll make it public,” Mbalula said.

“But the matter is receiving attention of the organisation and comrade Thembi has been quite cooperative in relation to explaining herself on this particular matter.”

Coffee shop

Simelane used the “loan” to buy a coffee shop in two transactions in October 2016. The payments appear linked to kickbacks received in exchange for large deposits by Polokwane Municipality into VBS.

The Citizen visited the Fredman Towers office building in Sandton to verify whether Simelane’s coffee shop, called Silvana’s was still operating, but was told the shop had been vacant since last year and only occupied in February this year, when a new tenant moved in.

Several opposition parties and civil society organisations last week called for Simelane to urgently clarify corruption allegations that linked her to the VBS scandal.

