Chris Hani’s legacy ‘neglected’ – granddaughter at book launch

Nosipho Hani critiques South Africa's leadership, urging adherence to her grandfather Chris Hani's selfless vision.

As South Africa marks 30 years of democracy, youth activist and author Nosipho Hani says that during three decades of ANC rule, the government has failed to carry out her anti-apartheid stalwart grandfather Chris Hani’s vision of selflessness and ethical leadership.

Speaking to The Citizen on the sidelines of the well-attended launch over the weekend of her book, Healing Through Literature, at the Johannesburg Holocaust & Genocide Centre, Hani laid bare her unhappiness with government failures.

“I do not think we have done enough to keep his legacy and teachings alive. We have failed to honour him by giving priority to what he stood for – quality service delivery to disadvantaged communities.

“Prioritising the needs of the poor and the working class would for me indicate that government is on the right track. But we are not doing enough – which could have been done if the will was there,” said Hani.

Selfless character

Describing her grandfather as “selfless, not about key positions and money”, she said this was “a culture we need now”.

“We need a leader who is going to put people first and their needs – not selfish needs and interests.

“Looking at the country’s politics, we find leaders who are very selfish – not ploughing back into the community or standing firm to complete the socioeconomic struggle initially started.

“The current situation is very bad and disappointing. But if you examine his famous quote, my grandfather saw all this coming when he was speaking about what happens when leaders start driving around in expensive cars like Mercedes-Benzes.

“To me, this indicated that he knew the people he was working with. If he saw it coming, we should have seen it coming.”

Her book’s significance, she said, was “for individuals to understand that you can heal at your own time and at your own pace – with a book”.

“The book is to educate South Africans that we went through the apartheid era, but we are not okay – we need to start healing.

“Our minds and hearts are not free – we still live in pain and trauma. This book is meant to give an answer to that. It is a workbook, to guide you through the various chapters in your healing journey.”

Not yet born when her grandfather was killed, she said “an intergenerational trauma still exists in the family”.

“My parents, aunts and uncles have not yet healed from what happened. A great void exists in our family.”

SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani was shot at his home in Boksburg in 1993. Polish immigrant Janusz Waluś was convicted if the murder.