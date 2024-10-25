City Power to pursue criminal charges against alleged mini-substation hijacker

The business owner allegedly took down a dividing wall and fenced off the mini-substation, preventing City Power access.

City Power disconnecting customers in the Alexandra SDC area on 24 October. Picture: X / @CityPowerJhb

A man is in City Power’s crosshairs for allegedly commandeering a mini-substation.

The business owner was disconnected for having an outstanding debt of almost R1 million, but is later reported to have taken matters into his own hands.

City Power has since laid a criminal complaint against the owner of the Lombardy West automobile workshop for malicious damage to property.

City Power disconnection drive

City Power were on a disconnection and revenue drive on 24 October focusing on areas covered by the Alexandra service delivery centre (SDC).

Technicians had previously disconnected the business due to having R900,000 in unpaid electricity bills.

When City Power returned this week, they found the wall dividing the business from the mini-substation had been demolished.

“Additionally, the customer unlawfully fenced in our mini-substation within their property and changed locks to restrict our teams from accessing the infrastructure,” confirmed City Power.

Technicians subsequently disconnected the business again, this time removing the meter box and cabling linking the property to the mini-substation.

R35 million owed by seven properties

The disconnections are necessary as a way to combat growing debt levels and securing the integrity of the grid, City Power stated.

The Lombardy West customer was one of seven properties disconnected for a total debt amounting to R35 million.

However, customers in the Alexandra SDC area owe a collective R500 million to City Power.

Among the other properties disconnected, include a vehicle towing business owing R3.2 million and a mechanic running their business from a residential property who was R5 million in the red.

Only 11% of Alex pays

The Alexandra SDC only has a revenue collection rate of 11%, a figure up from 4% last year.

The collection rate was at 4% when City Power began a smart meter installation project and has seen an upswing after cut-off operations and the removal of illegal connections in the area.

