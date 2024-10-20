News

By Kyle Zeeman

20 Oct 2024

Trapped in a Joburg CBD tunnel: Two City Power contractors dead, 3 hospitalised

The power utility said the five contractors were responding to a case of cable theft when the incident happened.

Eskom takes City Power to court over R1 bn debt

Two City power contract workers have died and three more are in hospital after being trapped in an underground tunnel in the Johannesburg CBD on

“They began the work of replacing and repairing the cable that had been cut and stolen from Friday. Saturday marked their second day on site.

“The first fatality was recorded earlier in the day when three other technicians were rescued and rushed to hospital.

“The last individual who was left trapped inside the tunnel had sadly lost his life by the time he was extracted.”

City Power says the cause and circumstances around the workers being trapped were not clear and were being investigated.

This is a developing story

