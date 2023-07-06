Cosatu calls national strike to highlight economic crisis

By Devina Haripersad

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and its affiliated unions have embarked on a nationwide socio-economic strike on Thursday, 6 July 2023.

According to the union, the demonstrations are taking place in major urban centres across all nine provinces.

The union explained via its social media that its “Day of Action” protest seeks to draw attention to the pressing issues of high unemployment rate and the need for increased government support for state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The labour federation aims to convey a clear message to the government that urgent measures are required to address these critical challenges.

The Agricultural Food and Allied Democratic Workers Union also issued a call to all workers in the agricultural sector, urging them to participate in marches across all provinces.

The union emphasised the need to reject high interest rates and combat the prevalent unemployment crisis in South Africa.

ALSO READ: ANC should be worried about Cosatu divisions over support for SACP in 2024 elections

Marches underway

Workers in Johannesburg gathered along Jorissen Street to join the National Day of Action.

Cosatu’s Gauteng chairperson, Amos Monyela, engaged with the media to highlight the workers’ demands in the memorandum.

Cosatu Gauteng chairperson, Amos Monyela. Image: Twitter @_cosatu

He confirmed that the recipients of the memorandum were Transnet SOC Ltd and Prasa executives.

The document, he said, focuses on the privatisation of the rail sector, highlighting concerns over the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union’s intention to dispel the overlooked contributions of organised labour to the democratisation of the country.

“The union strongly opposes the neoliberal policies that have led to the deregulation of the market economy.

“These policies have shifted the focus from a welfare state model to a neoliberal state regulation approach, creating an imbalance between the interests of workers and capital.

“Consequently, workers have been subjected to informal and precarious forms of employment, characterised by low wages and limited protections,” the union stated via its memorandum.

Neoliberal policy prescriptions

Affiliate union, South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) also vehemently rejected the neoliberal policy prescriptions and hidden state-capitalist dimensions within the market economy.

“The National Development Plan (NDP) and the Growth Employment and Redistribution (GEAR) strategy are viewed as undermining the principles outlined in the Freedom Charter and the Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP).

ALSO READ: Cosatu accepts national minimum wage proposal

“These policies favour market virtues, industrial restructuring, and the undermining of labour legislation and collective bargaining processes,” it said.

Satawu was, therefore, calling for the reshaping of the state, social relations, and productive systems to align with the transformative ideals of the Freedom Charter and RDP.

They propose a planned economy to combat poverty, unemployment, and limited access to essential social services.

The union believes that a working-class-centered reorganisation of the state and productive relations will enhance compliance with labour legislation, improve collective bargaining, and foster gender equity.

The memorandum of demands also highlighted the challenges faced by the labour movement due to new forms of social, economic and legislative repression.