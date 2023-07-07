Daily news update: Blue light victim, Dr Pahad, EFF on moonshot pact, Cosatu strike

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

In today’s daily news update: The driver who was beaten by the Paul Mashatile’s VIP Protection Unit laid a charge of assault, saying he is “not okay”.

Meanwhile, Mashatile praised late anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Essop Pahad as an extraordinary revolutionary, and Malema shares his thoughts on the DA’s ‘moonshot pact’.

‘I am not okay’

On Monday afternoon, a video clip of the brutal assault of a motorist and two of his passengers by VIP Protection Unit members on the N1 highway near Fourways, in Johannesburg, went viral on social media.

The driver of the vehicle, L’vaughn Fisher, has since laid a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm at the Sandton Police Station.

When asked how he was after the attack, his emotional state of mind, L’vaughn fell silent and after a long pause he said: “I am not okay”.

A screenshot of the video showing members of the VIP protection unit allegedly assaulting a motorist and his passengers on the N1 highway.

The officials have been suspended while the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched an investigation into the matter.

‘Essop Pahad left a void’

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has praised late anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Essop Pahad describing him as an extraordinary revolutionary and an exceptional leader.

Former minister in the Presideny Essop Pahad. Photo: Supplied

Pahad was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery on Thursday according to Muslim burial rites.

Many speakers who attended Pahad’s funeral paid glowing tributes to the anti-apartheid stalwart.

Malema on DA’s ‘moonshot pact’

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema criticised efforts to keep his party out of government ahead of next year’s general elections.

EFF leader Julius Malema briefs media at Winnie Madikizela Mandela House in Johannesburg on 14 March 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The “moonshot pact” proposed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) looks to be gaining ground after six political parties agreed to participate in the party’s “national convention”, scheduled to be held in Kempton Park in August.

The pact was aimed at preventing a possible EFF-ANC coalition from running the country post-2024 election era.

Boksburg gas leak

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the provincial government will provide all the necessary support to the families affected by the toxic nitrate oxide gas leak in Boksburg.

Illegal mining equipment set up at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg after a gas leak caused by illegal miners in the area caused the death of at least 17 people, 6 July 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Lesufi was briefing the media following the incident on Wednesday evening.

The gas leak claimed the lives of 17 people, including three children and a one-year-old baby, at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg.

Cosatu strike

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and its affiliated unions have embarked on a nationwide socio-economic strike on Thursday, 6 July 2023.

Members of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) take part in a march in Braamfontein, 6 July 2023, during a nation wide protest by various trade unions. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

According to the union, the demonstrations are taking place in major urban centres across all nine provinces.

Cosatu said its “Day of Action” protest is meant to draw attention to the pressing issues of high unemployment and the need for increased government support for state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Daily news, 6 July

