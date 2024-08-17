2-hour lunch breaks at Master’s Office: Justice department to conduct random spot checks

"Officials are expected to be back at their stations immediately after lunch. This practice is regulated," said the department.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development says it will conduct “unannounced ‘spot check’ visits to the Master’s Office, in the Northern Cape High Court in Kimberley, amid complaints of workers being on lunch for two hours.

The alleged lengthy lunch breaks have effectively led to a “closure of operations and denial of access to services to members of the public,” said EFF MP Lorato Florence Tito.

Tito wrote to the minister recently about the issue, asking for an explanation.

Department’s response

The department denied the claims.

“The Department did ascertain, from both officials internally and from external stakeholders, that no such prolonged lunch breaks, as mentioned by the Honourable Member of Parliament, were taking place.

“The Department’s lunch break for officials is 45 minutes, in accordance with the provisions of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, 1997 (Act 75 of 1997).

“Officials are expected to be back at their stations immediately after lunch. This practice is regulated and governed by the relevant prescripts and other public service regulations.”

The department said it would monitor the matter closely and officials would drop in occasionally to make sure this was still the case.

“The Honourable Member can be assured that the matter will be closely monitored going forward and that unannounced ‘spot check’ visits will be done to ensure that the regulations are adhered to at all times.”

‘Lack of care and professionalism’

Chair of the Fiduciary Institute of Southern Africa (Fisa) Ian Brink has previously raised concerns around the level of service at Masters’ Offices across SA, reported Moneyweb.

Brink said the offices directly impact those they serve but often fail society’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged.

“There has been far too much abuse of power and far too little accountability. There is a lack of care, professionalism and attention to detail,” he said.