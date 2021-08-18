Thapelo Lekabe

Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus’s case for allegedly violating lockdown regulations back in July has been postponed to November.

Niehaus, 61, on Wednesday appeared in the Estcourt Magistrates’ Court after he failed to pay a fine for the alleged contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

On 8 July, he was arrested by police outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal while being interviewed by SABC News. Niehaus was outside the prison to call for the release of jailed former president Jacob Zuma.

At the time, the country was under alert level 4 lockdown and all gatherings were prohibited, except for funerals.

“On the previous occasion, Niehaus was given the option to pay an admission of guilt fine of R3,000. He has not paid the fine so the matter was thus enrolled,” said the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson, Natasha Kara, in a statement.

Niehaus has maintained his innocence saying the charges against him were trumped-up.

The matter was postponed to 22–26 November 2021 for trial.

With my comrades and legal team in Estcourt ready to face the trumped UP COVID-19 charges against me. A LUTA CONTINUA! ✊???? pic.twitter.com/X4cSwj2h0a— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) August 18, 2021

Niehaus, the former spokesperson of the ANC’s disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA), is a well-known, staunch supporter of Zuma and has spoken on numerous occasions as a representative of the Free Jacob Zuma campaign.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail in June for being contempt of the Constitutional Court. He was recently admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation for an undisclosed illness.

The large presence of heavily armed of police & soldiers at my court appearance today in Estcourt is yet a further indication that we are now becoming a repressive dictatorship. Why else were there soldiers with armoured vehicles, & police with automatic rifles in court?— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) August 18, 2021

The Foundation has observed that ALL those who support the call to free Prez Zuma from his incarceration without trial are being criminalised and persecuted just like in Apartheid days.

We hope that the Justice system will not fail these compatriots like it did with Prez Zuma.— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) August 18, 2021

