Ex-Durban mayor Zandile Gumede, co-accused back in court for corruption trial

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused are back in dock for pre-trial proceedings.

Gumede and her 21 co-accused will briefly appear at the Durban High Court in KwaZulu-Natal after the court heard that the trial could possibly start on 18 July next year during their previous appearance.

The accused face 2,793 counts of fraud, corruption, racketeering and the contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) linked to the Durban Solid Waste (DSW) contract amounting to more than R430 million.

The former mayor and others are accused of colluding with corporate entities and others to circumvent the outcome of the supply-chain management protocols of the municipality.

Her co-accused include former eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza, former supply-chain manager Sandile Ngcobo, and ANC councillor Mondli Mthembu, as well as five private entities.

Kickbacks

Gumede allegedly directly or indirectly received R2,8 million in kickbacks from service providers who won an irregular DSW tender in 2017.

The payments all took place while Gumede was still mayor of Durban and she did not disclose them to the municipality as required by law.

The former mayor is accused of using her political status to influence the appointment of senior eThekwini personnel responsible for supply-chain management, as well as legal matters and human resources.

She is also accused of giving instructions to the bid specification committee (BSC), bid adjudication committee (BAC) and the bid evaluation committee (BEC), despite the fact that mayors are not allowed to be involved in tender specification processes.

She has denied the allegations against her.

In October 2019, the Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) swooped in on the fraud, corruption and money-laundering accused, seizing various homes and luxury cars.

Among the 10 properties the AFU and Hawks seized was the plush Prestondale residence of Gumede’s co-accused Hlenga Sibisi.