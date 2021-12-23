Bernadette Wicks
23 Dec 2021
Courts

CCMA upholds sex claim against ex-PAC president

Ultimately, the commission found Pitsi had indeed been subjected to sexual harassment at the hands of Moloto.

Narius Moloto. (Photo by Gallo Images/Laird Forbes)
The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has upheld a sexual harassment claim against ex-Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) president, union bigwig and CCMA board member Narius Moloto. This on the back of shocking testimony from former Building, Construction and Allied Workers’ Union (BCAWU) stafferTshepang Pitsi. Moloto, the general secretary of BCAWU, yesterday denied all allegations against him. But at the CCMA hearing, Pitsi testified to a number of incidents ranging from him calling her “baby” and sending her explicit videos and text messages – one of which he said “Give me the vagina”. She even told of...

